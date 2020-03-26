Apollo Investment sees meeting funding requirements

Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) surges 19% after saying it believes it has enough capital to meet funding requirements during the volatile period caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has no upcoming debt maturities; its senior secured revolving credit facility has total commitments of $1.81B and matures in November 2023; has $350M of unsecured debt that matures in March 2025.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, its $2.97B investment portfolio was diversified across 151 companies and 29 different industries. No single borrower accounted for more than 3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value, excluding our investment in Merx Aviation Finance, which represents 12% of its portfolio at fair value.

"We believe Merx is in a position to weather the current challenges given its well-diversified, high-quality fleet which, as of December 31, 2019, consisted of 83 aircraft, 10 aircraft types, across 40 lessees in 26 countries," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Largest industry concentration is healthcare and pharmaceuticals which represented 16% of the portfolio at fair value at the end of December 2019.

Oil and gas exposure was limited to three portfolio companies representing 4.0% of the investment portfolio, at fair value, with its largest exposure being Spotted Hawk, representing 2.9% of the total portfolio, or ~74% of oil and gas exposure.

Previously, the company said it's suspended its tock repurchase program in mid-March.