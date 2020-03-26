Sandvik to cut costs, reduces dividend

Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) announces large cost-cutting measures in response to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus, as well as said to reduce its proposed dividend for 2019.

The company said temporary short-term actions primarily relate to reduced working hours generating savings of ~SEK1.5B; group management would also cut their salaries by 10%

It said the measures would lead to SEK 1.4B in one-off expenses in Q2.

Long-term structural measures were at the same time seen creating savings of about SEK 900M, with the full annual run-rate by the end of 2021.

Sandvik's board said it now proposed a 2019 dividend of SEK3 versus the previous proposal of SEK 4.50.