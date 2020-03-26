Broadcom jumps again as Micron sounds positive data-center note

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is up 10%, marking its sixth straight day of gains and its second double-digit gain during that run.
That streak has come alongside recent positivity from analysts, with Jefferies including Broadcom in a list of chipmakers seeing strength from data-center exposure; Piper Sandler highlighting its ability to maintain a dividend and pay down debt even in a downturn; and Morgan Stanley praising the balance sheet as well.
And today's move follows on Micron's beat, which saw analyst highlights of the company's strength in data-center/server markets.
Broadcom is now up 29.6% over the past week - a bit of salve for a stock that's 23% lower than it was a month ago.
