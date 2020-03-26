Glencore closes multiple mines in four countries over coronavirus curbs

Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY +3.6% ) says it has halted operations at several smaller mines due to government restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread but its larger operations are not materially affected.

The company says it is shuttering oil operations in Chad, some coal and ferroalloys operations in South Africa and Colombia, as well as nickel and zinc mines in Canada which will be on care and maintenance for the next three weeks.

"To date, our larger operations have not been materially impacted, however a number of our smaller assets have had to restrict or stop operations," the company says.