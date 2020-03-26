Gladstone Land sees Q2 dividends at least equal to current rate

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) climbs 5.4% after the REIT said it plans to ask its board to declare cash distributions for Q2 that are at least equal to the current distribution rate.

The company said it doesn't expect the current coronavirus pandemic to have a major impact on its operations or that of its tenant-farmers at this point in time.

"Farmland values are expected to remain stable, as they generally have throughout history during times of economic volatility, and rental payments from tenants leasing the company’s farms are expected to continue on time," the company said in a statement.

"While it is possible that an event will occur that negatively impacts operations, the company does not currently see such an event on the horizon," it said.