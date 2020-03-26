Trevali temporarily halts Caribou Mine operations

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) announces temporary suspension of operating activities at its Caribou mine, in New Brunswick.

No timeline for a potential restart of operations has been defined; however, Trevali’s operations centre in Bathurst, which serves the company’s global mine portfolio, will continue to operate.

One-time costs to place the mine on care and maintenance over the course of April and May are estimated to be ~$5M with the ongoing costs expected to be $0.5M a month on cash basis.

Trevali is withdrawing its current 2020 guidance owing to the suspension of operations at Caribou.