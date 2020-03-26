Global Covid-19 cases near 500K

Per Johns Hopkins Case Tracker, worldwide COVID-19 cases are 492,603, up 24% from two days ago. Leaders (all increases compared to March 24:

China: 81,782 cases (+191)/3,291 deaths (+10).

Italy: 74,386 (+10,459)/7,503 (+1,426).

U.S.: 69,246 (+22,441)/1,046 (+453).

Spain: 56,188 (+16,512)/4,089 (+1,393).

Germany: 40,585 (+9,215)/229 +96).

According to investigators at Johns Hopkins University and collaborators, their model of the pandemic estimates 58K cumulative cases in mainland China since January 31, about 46K more than local authorities have reported. They also back a ratio of one reported case for every 10 estimated cases there.

