PetroChina warns of 'severe' profit hit from coronavirus

PetroChina (PTR +0.1% ) says the coronavirus and weak crude oil prices may weigh heavily on 2020 financial results, after last year's profits dropped 14% Y/Y, largely due to weakness in its refinery and chemicals segment.

PetroChina reported full-year 2019 net profit of 45.68B yuan ($6.42B) on a 6% rise in revenues to 2.52T yuan; refining and chemicals segment operating profit plunged 69% due to excessive domestic refining capacity and narrowing margins.

During today's earnings conference call, VP Ling Xiao said the company would discuss price re-negotiations with its overseas natural gas suppliers in an effort to control costs and reduce losses in its gas import business.