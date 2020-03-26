Chip stocks facing 'chaos,' demand risks - Stifel

Stifel says chipmakers are facing coronavirus-related "chaos" in the supply chain, which could create demand issues next year.

Analyst Patrick Ho notes that several regional shutdowns have impacted the ability to procure, ship, and receive parts and tools, which poses "a significant challenge for all equipment and component companies."

Ho sees near-term demand as healthy and robust, but there's no visibility into H2 2020 at this point.

The analyst says that valuations are tricky to judge right now, but lists a few potential defensive names: Applied Materials (AMAT +7.624% ), kLA (KLAC +5.583% ), and Lam Research (LRCX +9.91% ).

Ho would also steer investors towards market leaders Entegris (ENTG +5.79% ) and MKS Instruments (MKSI +4.926% ).