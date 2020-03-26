Federal regulators urge banks to offer 'responsible' small-dollar loans

Five federal financial regulators urge banks, savings associations, and credit unions to offer responsible small-dollar loans to consumers and small businesses in response to Covid-19.

The Federal Reserve, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, National Credit Union Administration, and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a joint statement on the matter.

"Responsible small-dollar loans can play an important role in meeting customers’ credit needs because of temporary cash-flow imbalances, unexpected expenses, or income disruptions during periods of economic stress or disaster recoveries," according to the statement.

For borrowers who experience unexpected circumstances and cannot repay a loan as structured, lenders are encouraged to consider workout strategies designed to help borrowers to repay the principal of the loan while mitigating the need to re-borrow, they said.

The agencies are working on future guidance and lending principles for responsible small-dollar loans to help financial institutions meet credit needs of their customers, members, and communities.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, KBE, UYG, FNCL, BTO, IYF, IAT, IYG