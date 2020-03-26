SunPower sees Q2 residential solar demand down 10%-30%

SunPower (SPWR +0.2% ) anticipates a potential 10%-30% drop in U.S. residential solar demand during Q2 because of the coronavirus, based on the company's leading indicators, CEO Tom Werner tells Bloomberg.

California, the biggest U.S. residential solar market, and New York appear to be on the high end of the range, Werner says.

Fewer than five of SunPower's commercial customers have paused roof work amid shelter-at-home orders, but permitting has become an issue in some markets with stay-at-home orders, including in California, as not all governments approve permits digitally, the CEO says.

But SunPower's manufacturing plant in Oregon is operating at 100%.

The company said yesterday it was withdrawing 2020 financial guidance, cutting management salaries and freezing hiring because of the virus.

