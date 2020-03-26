AG Mortgage asks court to delay hearing in RBC suit

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) asks for a court-ordered conference related to its lawsuit against Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to be postponed as the two sides continuing talking, Bloomberg reports.

MITT soars 129% today on heavy trading since the lawsuit was reported.

Also, RBC had no other auctions this week affecting MITT's securities.

MITT filed a suit against RBC on Wednesday, saying the bank was using the Covid-19 crisis to take a large portion of its assets at rock-bottom prices.

RBC had planned to auction $11M of MITT's assets on Wednesday. Late that day, the judge denied the trust's request for an emergency court order blocking the auction and scheduled a conference for Thursday morning.

