Stimulus questions hang over cruise line sector

Wedbush Securities throws a spotlight on why the $2T stimulus bill might not be a lifesaver for the cruise line industry.

Analyst James Hardiman says that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +2.535% ) itself does not believe that it would qualify for the Treasury loans based on the language that says recipients must have been created or organized in the U.S. and have significant operations in and a majority of its employees based in the U.S.

"We have reached out to the other two cruise lines for comment, but if NCLH doesn't qualify, we would think that RCL and CCL do not either," writes Hardiman.