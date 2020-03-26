Boeing flying high again, lifted by stimulus

Boeing (BA +14.4% ) soars to the top of the Dow leaderboard for the third straight session, sparked by boost from the $2T stimulus bill that includes $17B in loans for companies deemed critical for national security - crafted largely with Boeing in mind.

The aerospace industry, including Boeing, also would still be eligible to tap a slice of the $500B earmarked for companies generally.

Boeing will focus on the investment-grade debt market once federal aid terms are clear and its financial strategy is squared away, Bloomberg reports, adding that the company believes it likely would be able to extract more favorable terms from debt investors than from equity investors.

Boeing's price target is raised to $202 from $173 by Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned, who thinks the stock can rise if near-term liquidity threats can be eliminated.

The company does not appear to be at great risk "unless airlines have fleets largely grounded for most of 2020."

J.P. Morgan's Seth Seifman sees a low valuation multiple for the stock: Assuming Boeing will generate cash flow in the "low double digit billion range" in the future, the company's free cash flow yield would amount to ~13% of the market cap, Seifman says, noting the free cash flow yields of other industrial stocks are substantially lower.