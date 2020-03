BofA upgrades Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) from Underperform to Buy and raises the target by $5 to $45.

Analyst Simon Woo says the memory industry "won't be disrupted" by the coronavirus, which he expects to become less of a concern by mid- to late-April in the U.S. and Europe.

Woo sees SIMO's valuation as attractive and notes that FCF generation "should make the trough P/B short-lived."