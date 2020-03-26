Restaurant and food stocks break higher

Waitr Holdings (WTRH +17.1% ), GrubHub (GRUB +6.1% ) and Blue Apron (APRN +8.1% ) are making big gains again with more big city mayors talking about an extended period of social distancing.

What's different about today's moves are that they are coinciding with a broad rally in the restaurant sector on stimulus relief.

Notable gainers include Dine Brands Global (DIN +24.5% ), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST +21.5% ), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Del Taco (TACO +11.5% ), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN +4.% ), Denny's (DENN +3.0% ), Arcos Dorados (ARCO +7.0% ), Noodles (NDLS +2.4% ) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH +12.5% ).