Restaurant and food stocks break higher

Waitr Holdings (WTRH +17.1%), GrubHub (GRUB +6.1%) and Blue Apron (APRN +8.1%) are making big gains again with more big city mayors talking about an extended period of social distancing.
What's different about today's moves are that they are coinciding with a broad rally in the restaurant sector on stimulus relief.
Notable gainers include Dine Brands Global (DIN +24.5%), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST +21.5%), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Del Taco (TACO +11.5%), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN +4.%), Denny's (DENN +3.0%), Arcos Dorados (ARCO +7.0%), Noodles (NDLS +2.4%) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH +12.5%).
Don't think that packaged food stocks are cooling off either. Flower Foods (FLO +9.4%), General Mills (GIS +5.3%), Hostess Brands (TWNK +7.5%) and Kellogg (K +4.4%) are cooking along rather nicely.