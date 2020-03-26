Barrick paints bright 10-year view to world's 'most valued' gold miner

Barrick Gold (GOLD +2.4% ) unveils a 10-year production plan aimed at becoming the "world's most valued gold producer," capable of sustainably producing 5M oz./year of gold and delivering significant free cash flow.

President and CEO Mark Bristow says Nevada Gold Mines - Barrick's recent joint venture with Newmont - will be the "value foundation" of the company's business moving forward, with "enormous potential for growth."

Bristow says Barrick's wide-ranging definition of value, includes factors such as economic benefits; the care with which it treats its people, communities and environments; its strategic focus on long-term sustainability; and returns for investors.

Separately, Barrick is a named new Catalyst Call Buy at Deutsche Bank with a $25 price target, citing its favorable positioning as one of the largest global gold companies amid a rising gold price backdrop.