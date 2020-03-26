AT&T gives 20% bonus to front-line workers

In its latest pandemic reaction, AT&T (T +6.2% ) says it's paying a 20% bonus above its usual hourly base rate to front-line union employees, and is extending paid leave (up to 160 hours) for employees who fit conditions (positive COVID-19 test, or primary caregiver for someone who has, as well as parents/guardians and higher-risk employees).

It's adding a fleet of 76 deployable cell sites for FirstNet agencies, and waived fees for some Navy ship-stationed personnel to call home.

For consumers, it's offering unlimited data to home Internet wireless/fixed wireless customers, waiving fees for those with hardships, and adding free previews of some premium TV channels, including Showtime, Starz, Epix, HBO and Cinemax.

And it's offering World Connect Advantage business customers 50% off the current rate as well as committing $10M to support distance learning.