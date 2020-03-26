U.S. wants new Huawei restrictions - Reuters

Trump administration officials have agreed on new measures to restrict chip supplies to Huawei, according to Reuters sources.

The action by senior cabinet officials comes as U.S.-China tensions reignite over the spread of the coronavirus.

The change would require foreign companies using U.S. chipmaking equipment to obtain a U.S. license before sending certain chips to Huawei.

The rule is likely referring to newer, sophisticated chips rather than the more common, older models.

Global chip manufacturers rely on equipment from the likes of U.S.-based KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

The decision still needs to be approved by President Trump.