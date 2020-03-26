Ross Stores cancels merchandise orders

Ross Stores (ROST +4.1% ) tells vendors that it's canceling merchandise purchase orders through June 18 due to the impact of the pandemic on its business.

"This is the first time in our history that we are unable to deliver exceptional merchandise to our customers," states a memo seen by Reuters.

The discount store operator said it would also extend payment terms on all existing merchandise payables by 90 days.

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Skechers (NYSE:SKX) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) are just a few of the brands with items sold at Ross stores.