UnitedHealth Group to donate $50M to support fight against Covid-19

UnitedHealth Group (UNH +5.6% ) announces an initial commitment of $50M to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and support people most impacted by the health emergency.

$30M will fund efforts to protect and support healthcare workers.

$10M to support states with the most significant outbreaks, starting with New York, California, New Jersey, Washington and Florida.

$5M to address social isolation among seniors.

$5M to fund care and support for people experiencing food insecurity or homelessness.

The company says it is also organizing and matching employee donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis.