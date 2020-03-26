Cowen sees negative comps for Wendy's until Q4

Cowen takes a run at estimating sales tallies at Wendy (WEN -2.739% ) after factoring in restaurant closings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Analyst Andrew Charles says the firm now sees Q1 same-store sales growth of +1% for Wendy's vs. +3% prior and anticipates a drop of 18.5% Y/Y in Q2. Cowen forecasts a SSS decline of 3.5% in Q3 before the chain sees a recovery in Q4 with a +5% comp.

"Despite our lower same store sales estimates, we raise our 2020E adj. EBITDA from $356 million to $403 million, largely due to the removal of the 2020 breakfast advertising contribution of $50 million. We also modestly lower our G&A assumption as the company prudently looks for cost cutting opportunities," writes Charles.

Cowen has a Market Perform rating on Wendy's and price target of $15.