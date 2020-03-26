Moody's slashes G-20 growth estimates on virus spread

Moody's Investors Services now sees G-20 real GDP contracting by 0.5% in 2020 vs. its November forecast for 2.6% growth, due to the "unprecedented shock"of the coronavirus in H1.

"The severe compression in demand over the next two to four months will likely be unprecedented, as China's data for the months of January and February reveal," write a team led by Madhavi Bokil, vice president/senior credit officer, CSR, at Moody's.

Expects G-20 growth to revive to 3.2%% in 2021.

Sees the U.S. economy contracting 4.3% in over combined second and third quarters of this year.

Germany's (-5.4%) and Italy's (-4.5%) economies are expected to shrink even more than the U.S.'s during Q2 and Q3.

Sees China real GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020 followed by 6.0% in 2021.

Moody's expects recoveries in emerging markets to be more muted than in advanced ones. "Although economic activity in China has resumed, the recovery is tepid and is expected to remain so," Moody's says.

