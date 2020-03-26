E&Ps 'may bend but won't break' in bank meetings, analyst says

Liquidity for the shale sector "may bend but won't break" during the upcoming borrowing base re-determination season in April-May, says Wells Fargo analyst Nitin Kumar.
E&Ps including Antero Resources (AR -7.3%), Centennial Resource Development (CDEV +3.3%), Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG), Matador Resources (MTDR -1.4%), Oasis Petroleum (OAS -10.3%) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL -18.7%) could be more than 80% drawn on redetermined bank lines after the spring season, Kumar says.
The Wells team estimates private shale operators have drawn ~70% of their bank lines and represent ~83% of current borrowing by U.S. shale, and sees these lines facing scrutiny from banks in the spring.
Even before Saudi Arabia decided to flood the market with oil, more than a third of outstanding high-yield energy bonds were trading at distressed prices, Bloomberg notes.