E&Ps 'may bend but won't break' in bank meetings, analyst says

Liquidity for the shale sector "may bend but won't break" during the upcoming borrowing base re-determination season in April-May, says Wells Fargo analyst Nitin Kumar.

E&Ps including Antero Resources (AR -7.3% ), Centennial Resource Development (CDEV +3.3% ), Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG), Matador Resources (MTDR -1.4% ), Oasis Petroleum (OAS -10.3% ) and Whiting Petroleum (WLL -18.7% ) could be more than 80% drawn on redetermined bank lines after the spring season, Kumar says.

The Wells team estimates private shale operators have drawn ~70% of their bank lines and represent ~83% of current borrowing by U.S. shale, and sees these lines facing scrutiny from banks in the spring.

Even before Saudi Arabia decided to flood the market with oil, more than a third of outstanding high-yield energy bonds were trading at distressed prices, Bloomberg notes.