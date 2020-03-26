Zoom shares user data with Facebook - Vice

Zoom Video's (NASDAQ:ZM) iOS app sends analytics to Facebook without user consent, according to a Vice Motherboard investigation.

Upon opening the Zoom app, it connects to Facebook's Graph API, which is the main way for developers to import/export data to Facebook.

The data sent includes device details such as the model and carrier, the user's time zone and city, and a unique advertiser identifier that lets advertisers target users with ads.

Zoom's privacy policy says the company might collect a user's Facebook profile information when FB is used to log-in. The policy doesn't mention sending data to Facebook, which happens even if a user doesn't have a FB profile.