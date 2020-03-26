Chalco's 2019 net profit edges up despite lower aluminum output

Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -0.7% ) reports FY 2019 net income rose 2.4% Y/Y due to higher trading volumes, even as production fell and it barely eked out a Q4 profit.

Chalco posted net income of 851M yuan ($120.2M) for the full year, vs. an adjusted 831.2M yuan for 2018, on annual revenue of 190B yuan, up 5.5% Y/Y despite an 8.8% drop in the primary aluminum segment and a 0.6% slip in sales of alumina.

Chalco's Q4 profit plunged 58% Q/Q to 42.6M yuan from 102.6M in Q3.

Chinese aluminum producers face a difficult 2020 after Shanghai aluminum prices touched a more than four-year low of 11,340 yuan/ton this week, as ample supply overwhelms coronavirus-hit demand and investors sell off commodities across the board.