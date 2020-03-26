Colony Credit Real Estate names new CEO, discusses liquidity

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) names Michael J. Mazzei CEO and president effective April 1, 2020.

Andrew E. Witt will transition from interim CEO and president to chief operating officer on the same date.

Mazzei comes from Ladder Capital, where he served on the board since June 2017; he was president of Ladder from June 2012 to June 2017.

Regarding recent events relates to Covid-19, Colony Credit has ~$325M of available liquidity between cash on hand and the its corporate revolving credit facility.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company’s exposure to CRE CMBS securities was ~6.5% of its total book value and 8% of the book value of the its core portfolio.

With respect to the company’s repurchase financing on both CMBS securities and senior loan collateral, the CLNC is actively reviewing its portfolio with its relevant banking counterparties and has received and timely paid margin calls.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, total borrowing under its senior loan repurchase indebtedness was $780M.