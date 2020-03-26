TherapeuticsMD suspends guidance due to Covid-19

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) announces cost-reduction initiatives amid the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also "suspended" its 2020 guidance.

Management says the cost-cutting moves will initially trim or defer more than $30M in annual spending, including the deferral of ~$10M of planned Q2 marketing spend for Annovera and Imvexxy.

Third-party services suspended or lower fees negotiated.

Hiring freeze.

Delay/cancel IT projects.

Elimination of travel, entertainment, meeting and event expenses.

The company does not anticipate any product shortages at this time.

Preliminary Q1 revenues should be greater than $11M.