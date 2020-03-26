Chatham Lodging occupancy at 19% last week; slashes costs

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) reports occupancy of 19% across its portfolio last week, providing accommodations to military, infrastructure workers, first responders, and medical workers.
The REIT has had to lay off, furlough, or significantly reduce hours for thousands of its staff over the last few weeks.
As of today, all of its hotels are open.
The company has taken actions to mitigate the operating and financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including:
Suspending its monthly dividend, preserving $5.3M per month and ~$64M on an annual basis;
Reducing 2020 capex budged by ~$10M, or 45%;
Drawing down cash on its unsecured credit facility, increasing its liquidity position to ~$55M;
Temporarily reduced compensation for its executive officers — President and CEO Jeffrey Fisher and Dennis Craven, e executive vice president and chief operating officer, have both volunteered to reduce their salaries by 50% and CFO Jeremy Wegner volunteers to reduce his salary by 25%;
Lessened compensation for its board, who voluntarily agreed to temporarily reduce their proposed 2020 base compensation by approximately 25%.