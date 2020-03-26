Chatham Lodging occupancy at 19% last week; slashes costs

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) reports occupancy of 19% across its portfolio last week, providing accommodations to military, infrastructure workers, first responders, and medical workers.

The REIT has had to lay off, furlough, or significantly reduce hours for thousands of its staff over the last few weeks.

As of today, all of its hotels are open.

The company has taken actions to mitigate the operating and financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, including: