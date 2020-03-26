Stocks cap biggest three-day surge since 1931

Stocks soared into the close to cap the market's first three-day rally in more than a month and its biggest three-day gain since 1931: Dow +6.4% , S&P +6.2% , Nasdaq +5.6% .

The move was at least partly sparked by the U.S. Senate's passage of the $2T economic stimulus plan and sending the bill to the House, where Speaker Pelosi said she expected a "strong bipartisan vote."

Investors shook off dismal data on U.S. monthly initial jobless claims, which surged to a record 3.28M last week, as businesses shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The deeper and the worse the numbers are in the near term, the more possibility there is for a [fiscal] response, which powers the rebound," says Charles Schwab chief global investment strategist Jeffrey Kleintop.

Boeing, Chevron and Walgreens each jumped more than 10% to drive the Dow's outsized gains, while utilities and real estate rallied more than 7% as the top performing sectors on the S&P 500.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield down 4 bps to 0.26% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 0.81%.

WTI crude oil sank 7.7% to $22.60/bbl,