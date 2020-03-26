SITE Centers pulls guidance, has $516M cash on balance sheet

Like almost every other REIT, SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) withdraws its previously announced 2020 guidance as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic rides roughshod over companies' business plans.

As of March 26, 2020, the company has:

~$516M of consolidated unrestricted cash on the balance sheet and $325M of remaining availablity on its $970M unsecured lines of credit;

$4M of mortgage debt at SITE Centers' share maturing in 2020 and $48M of mortgage debt at SITE Centers' share maturing in 2021;

No unsecured debt maturities until 2023;

And has taken steps to reduce capex and expects that it will have $44M remaining to fund on its development pipeline as of March 31, 2020.

SITE hasn't acquired any properties YTD.