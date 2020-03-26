Translate Bio sees clinical trial disruptions from coronavirus pandemic

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) announces that its anticipates COVID-19-related interruptions in enrollment, dosing and follow-up in its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, RESTORE-CF, evaluating MRT5005 in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). It will provide an updated timeline for releasing interim data "at a later date."

On a positive note, the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for MRT5005 for the treatment of CF.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.