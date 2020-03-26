Scotts Miracle-Gro guides Q2 revenues above consensus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issues upside guidance for Q2 revenues, expecting sales growth of 16%-17%, which would equate to $1.38B-$1.39B vs. $1.24B analyst consensus estimate.

Scotts says demand for products in both its U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne segments has surged in recent weeks, especially in categories focused on edible gardening, professional growing and pest control.

The company expects U.S. Consumer sales to increase ~12% while Hawthorne sales are seen rising at least 55%.

Scotts says it has no liquidity concerns, and it "should be well-positioned to resume a normal business cadence once this crisis passes."