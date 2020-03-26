KB Home leaps 8.0% as Q1 beats, liquidity strong

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) jumps 8.0% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q1 results beat expectations and the homebuilder says it has $1.2B in liquidity.

Withdraws 2020 guidance due to uncertainty surrounding the spread of Covid-19.

"While we continue to close homes and generate revenues, we are also taking steps to curtail land acquisition and development until circumstances become more stabilized," said Chairman, President and CEO Jeffrey Mezger.

Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 29, 2020 rose 33% to $1.08B, the highest revenue for any Q1 since 2007, and higher than the $967.5M consensus.

Q1 homes delivered increased 28% to 2,752; average selling price was $389,500, up 5%.

Q1 net income of $59.7M, or 63 cents per share, rose 99% Y/Y; flies past the average analyst estimate of 45 cents.

Q1 net orders of 3,495 increased 31% Y/Y; net order value of $1.38B increased 35%.

Q1 cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders improved to 14% from 20%.

Ending backlog rose 26% to 5,821 homes; backlog value was $2.12B, up 28%, reflecting increases in all four regions.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: KB Home EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (March 26)