Lululemon -1.4%, logging strong Q4 before virus impact

Lululemon Ahtletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is down 1.4% after Q4 earnings where it topped expectations in a quarter that ended Feb. 2, before widespread store closures were expected to land on its Q1.

Revenues rose nearly 20% to $1.4B, and total comparable sales rose 20% as well.

Comparable store sales rose 9%, and direct-to-consumer net revenue rose 41%. (Comp sales are calculated on a one-week-shifted basis due to a 53rd week in fiscal 2018.)

Gross profit rose 21% to $810.8M, and gross margin was up 70 basis points to 58%.

Meanwhile operating income rose 26% to $416.5M, with margin up 140 basis points to 29.8%.

It's not providing fiscal 2020 guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic. It notes that all but one of its locations in Mainland China have reopened after a temporary closure; the temporary closure of its locations in North America, Europe, Malaysia and New Zealand goes on.

