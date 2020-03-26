Sportsman's Warehouse +14% after earnings

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) reports comparable sales fell 4.8% in Q4 to top the consensus expectation for a 6.6% drop.

Gross margin was 32.9% of sales vs 32.4% consensus and 32.8% a year ago.

Operating margin was 5.1% vs. 5.3% consensus.

CEO update: "We have gained significant momentum both online and in stores to date in Q1. We believe this is driven by fewer competitors, the current election cycle, and increased demand from COVID-19 uncertainty."

The retailer isn't issuing any forward guidance at this time.

Previously: Sportsmans Warehouse EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 26)