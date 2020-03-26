Arlington Asset skips dividend, satisfies margin calls

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) decides to forego a Q1 common stock dividend in order to preserve liquidity amid volatile market conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the declaration and payment of future dividends on its common stock, 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Stock and 8.250% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock will be evaluated at a future date.

The company says it has satisfied all of its margin calls under its financing arrangements.

Estimates book value per share as of March 24, 2020 has declined 32%-36% since the end of 2019. That would put current BVPS at about $4.30 vs. today's close of $3.40.

De-levered its investment portfolio and estimates that "at risk" short-term secured financing to investable capital ratio has been reduced to ~1.6 to 1 from 8.7 to 1 as of Dec. 31, 2019.