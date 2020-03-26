ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) announces a workforce reduction in response to the coronavirus and the weak outlook for the oil and gas industry; it does not disclose the size of the planned job cuts.

ProPetro will significantly reduce maintenance capex and field level consumable costs, and will seek to negotiate lower pricing for materials used in day-to-day operations and large component replacement parts.

The company says it has no significant additional growth capital spending committed for the rest of 2020.

ProPetro says it had no net debt and $178M in total liquidity, including $127.6M cash and $50.4M of available capacity under its revolving credit facility as of March 20.