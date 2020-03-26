UDR (NYSE:UDR) has in place a combined $1.175B revolving credit facility and working capital credit facility, with ~$900M in available capacity at this time.

Sees Q1 results in line with previously announce guidance and will address full-year 2020 guidance on its Q1 earnings conference call.

The company is under contract, with hard money deposits, to sell two wholly-owned operating communities located in Greater Seattle, WA, for an aggregate sales price of ~$142M; these transactions are expected to close during Q2.

Only 2%, or $105M, of consolidated debt outstanding is scheduled to mature through 2022, excluding commercial paper and amounts due under its $75M working capital credit facility.

UDR said it has minimal external growth funding commitments with a development pipeline constituting less than 2% of enterprise value as of March 25, 2020.