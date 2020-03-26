Kornit Digital pulls Q1 guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) withdraws its 1Q20 guidance and currently expects the Q1 revenues to be ~35%-45% below the $47M low-end of its prior revenue guidance ($47M-$51M).

Company says it will provide further information with its first quarter 2020 earnings results.

“Kornit has a strong balance sheet and a high degree of financial liquidity. We ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with $264 million of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and no debt. We are prudently balancing the need to operate within the current environment, managing our costs, capex, and working capital, so that we are prepared to support our customers and continue growing once the crisis subsides”, commented Guy Avidan, CFO.