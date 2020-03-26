Hertz Global looks to ride out downturn

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) says it's taking actions to sustain operations and preserve liquidity amid the pandemic.

Hertz notes airline travel decreased dramatically in March causing increased rental cancellations and declining forward bookings. Hertz immediately began adjusting fleet levels in response to the reduced travel demand. The company has also been leveraging its multiple used-car channels and negotiating with suppliers to defer new fleet deliveries or modify previously placed orders.

Hertz says it's aggressively managing costs and substantially reducing capital expenditures.

Source: Press Release