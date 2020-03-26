Broadmark Realty has ample cash to deploy, CEO says

In a letter to shareholders, Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) President and CEO Jeffrey Pyatt says the company has ample cash to deploy and "we are not dependent on outside lenders to fund our loans or construction draws."

Other points he makes:

Has zero debt.

"Current market conditions illustrate the advantage to borrowers of financing with Broadmark over lending sources that rely on the ability to draw debt to fund their commitments."

"While construction draws remain relatively stable to date, it would be natural to expect some slowing related to the timing and pace."

"Our borrowers have real equity invested and are motivated, however, in the case of foreclosure, we are in a position to complete and exit projects on our terms at the most opportunistic time."