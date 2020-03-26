Deutsche Bank pauses job cuts during coronavirus uncertainty

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) will hold off on future job cuts, saying its employees have enough to worry about with the spread of Covid-19, Bloomberg reports, citing a memo to staff.

“To avoid additional emotional distress in the current environment, we will defer new communications of individual restructuring actions to potentially affected employees,” the lender said in the memo.

Deutsche Bank will keep job cuts on pause "until we see return to greater stability in the world around us.

The bank is in the middle of a massive headcount reduction program that targets cutting 18,000 jobs by the end of 2022. It's cut more than 3,000 jobs since the initiative began last summer.