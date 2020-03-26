Trump says G-20 nations coordinating on Covid-19: Coronavirus briefing

Highlights from today's coronavirus task force briefing:

President Trump the leaders of G-20 nations met virtually to discuss coordination of actions and agreed to share information in order to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Says "it was a very good meeting."

Also held a call with governors of 50 states and U.S. territories and described it as a "terrific meeting."

The House must pass the coronavirus rescue legislation "without delay," he said.

The U.S. naval ship Comfort "will be heading to New York City on Saturday," Trump said, adding "it's loaded up to the top" with medical supplies; it should arrive on Monday.

Update at 5:43 PM: "I hope we get lucky," when it comes to testing potential drugs and vaccines to treat the novel coronavirus.

5:46 PM: With the increase in testing, "we'll be able to deploy even more data-driven, targeted actions" to stop the spread of the disease, Trump said.

5:48 PM: On re-opening businesses, "Our people want to go back to work — I'm hearing it loud and clear."

"We will have a lot more information early next week about" about getting back to work, Trump said.

5:50 PM: Asked about U.S. troops going to the border with Canada, Trump said, "I'll have to find out about that." He noted that the U.S. has deployments on the southern border, "I guess it's equal justice to a certain extent," he said referring to the deployment at the northern border.

He also said that there's some illegal trade that comes over the Canada border, implying that there may steel coming into the U.S. illegally.

5:52 PM: Trump said he'll talk to China's President Xi tonight.

5:55 PM: When asked about restaurants that are expected to close for good because of the pandemic, he said, "They'll all come back; it may not be the same restaurant, it may not be the same ownership, but they'll be back."

5:57 PM: "We'll work very hard to help the cruise lines," he said, as the industry employs thousands of people on board the ships and supports employment on shore, as well.

5:59 PM: Trump emphasizes that airlines are vital to the country. And to help the airlines, "maybe we will take a piece of the airlines for our country."

6:01 PM: Trump sees reaching another deal with China.

6:03 PM: He says he'll be talking with Xi about the virus and whatever else Xi wants to talk about; the call will be at 9PM ET.

