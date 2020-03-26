General Motors to cut pay 20% for salaried workers - CNBC

General Motors (NYSE:GM) told 69K salaried employees today that it will temporarily cut 20% of their salaries, CNBC reports, as the company seeks to save cash amid the coronavirus.

The reduced pay, which will begin April 1, will be repaid in a lump sum with interest no later than March 15, 2021, according to the report.

~6,500 U.S. engineering and manufacturing employees who cannot work from home will take a paid leave of absence and receive 75% of their pay and retain health care benefits.

GM executives also will take additional cuts cuts to their cash compensation, including a 30% salary cut for CEO Mary Barra.

The company also says it will extend a shutdown of its North American plants beyond March 30 but does not know when it will restart operations.