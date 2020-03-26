Dell pulls fiscal 2021 guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) has withdrawn guidance for fiscal 2021 due to "rising level of uncertainty resulting from the pandemic."

It had presented guidance with its Q4 earnings on Feb. 27; the company plans to provide more info on its Q1 earnings call.

While the company currently is seeing heightened interest in work from home solutions and continuing execution in its global supply chain, and remains confident in its liquidity position, the company is unable to predict the extent to which the global COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact its business operations, financial performance and results of operations for the current fiscal year.