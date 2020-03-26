ProSiebenSat.1 shuffles leaders, focuses on entertainment

ProSiebenSat.1 (OTCPK:PBSFY) says its chief executive officer, Max Conze, is exiting the company immediately, and the company is reorganizing the board and refocusing on entertainment.

Chief Financial Officer Rainer Beaujean is taking on the additional role of chairman of the board.

And the board has added Wolfgang Link (head of the Entertainment segment) and Christine Scheffler (head of Human Resources).

"ProSiebenSat.1 Group is returning the primary focus of its operating business to the entertainment sector in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland)," the company says, with emphasis on local and live formats.

It will also extend its digital reach including via streaming platform Joyn.