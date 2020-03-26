NCR draws $630M in revolving credit

NCR has disclosed it's drawn down $630M under a revolving credit facility.

It's acted as a precautionary measure to boost its cash position and preserve flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company in August had entered into an amended credit agreement that provided for a five-year revolving credit facility with commitments for $1.1B. As of March 26, a total of $1.07B was outstanding under that facility.

It also allows part of the availability to be used for letters of credit, and $28M was outstanding or used for that purpose.