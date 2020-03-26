Seadrill hires Houlihan in new debt restructuring push - Bloomberg

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has re-hired long time advisor Houlihan Lokey to negotiate with creditors after the business was hurt further by the rout in oil prices during recent weeks, Bloomberg reports.

Seadrill, which is weighed with nearly $6B in bank debt, went through a massive restructuring less than two years ago and depended on a swift market recovery that had not happened even before the current turmoil.

Shares have shed more than 40% of their value since the beginning of March and trade near the lowest level since the company emerged from bankruptcy protection in July 2018.