American Campus Communities pulls full-year guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), which on March 12 said it wasn't experiencing any negative impacts form Covid-19, is now withdrawing its 2020 guidance.

Currently expects Q1 results to be in line with previously announced guidance.

Doesn't plan to issue 2020 outlook update until there's more clarity on the impact of the pandemic.

Completes the previously announced disposition of the 901-bed The Varsity property for $148M, representing an economic cap rate of 4.1% based on in-place rental revenue, escalated trailing-12 operating expenses and historical average capital expenditures.

As of March 24, 2020, the company had ~$150M in cash and over $390M available on its unsecured revolving credit facility.

It has no remaining debt maturities in 2020 and ~$230M in planned development expenditures for the remainder of the year.

As of March 24, 2020, its same-store wholly-owned portfolio was 72.5% preleased compared with 69.2% preleased for the same date prior year, which is at a pace consistent with the previously stated opening same-store rental revenue growth range of 1.5%-3.0% for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Expects slower leasing velocity until shelter in place orders are lifted.

For residents, ACC is waiving all late fees and financial-related eviction proceedings temporarily and working with residents and families who endure financial hardship on a case-by-case basis.